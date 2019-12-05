Inter Miami have made a bid for River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios, reports Radio Continental.
The talented 21-year-old has played a key role in River's recent success that has seen the club reach back-to-back Copa Libertadores finals, with Marcelo Gallardo's side lifting the trophy in 2018.
AHORA #ClossContinental | #River | 💣💣💣 Llegó una oferta formal del @InterMiamiCF por Exequiel Palacios para disputar el ofrecimiento del @bayer04fussball, cuenta @Sebasrur. ¿Cambia de destino? Lo charlamos por 📻 AM590 https://t.co/4qBntCSl9T pic.twitter.com/rCxa3FaTQ6— Radio Continental (@Continental590) December 4, 2019
German outfit Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with a move for the Argentina international.