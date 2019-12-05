GOAL

Inter Miami have made a bid for River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios, reports Radio Continental.

The talented 21-year-old has played a key role in River's recent success that has seen the club reach back-to-back Copa Libertadores finals, with Marcelo Gallardo's side lifting the trophy in 2018.

German outfit Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked with a move for the Argentina international.