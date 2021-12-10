New York City FC and the Portland Timbers trained on Thursday, two days ahead of their matchup in the MLS Cup.

Ronny Deila's NYCFC defeated the Philadelphia Union to seize the Eastern Conference title and their spot in the championship match. New York went 14-11-9 in the regular season, with their 14 wins putting them in fourth place in the conference ahead of fellow 51-point sides Atlanta and Orlando.

Giovanni Savarese's Portland club defeated Real Salt Lake to seize the Western Conference title and their spot in the championship match. The Timbers went 17-13-4 in the regular season, with their 55 points good enough for fourth in the conference