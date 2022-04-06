Gonzalo Higuain has claimed his father "misspoke" when he claimed that the Inter Miami forward would call time on his playing career at the end of the MLS season.

Higuain joined Inter Miami in September 2020, and has scored 15 goals in 44 MLS games for the team co-owned by David Beckham.

The 34-year-old is out of contract in December and has been linked with a move to his native Argentina, though his father Jorge said that his son had decided to retire.

Yet former Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus striker Higuain has now refuted his father's claims.

"It was a misunderstanding he had with me," Higuain told MLS media. "I never told him I was retiring.

"He misspoke, and that can happen, but this is very far from reality. I am focused on my club, on fulfilling my contract and when the time comes, if that decision is made, I will be the one communicating it, only me."

Higuain did acknowledge that he is into the twilight of his career, though.

"Obviously, I'm close to that time in which I’ll stop playing football, but that’s not on my mind at the moment," he added.

"What’s on my mind is fulfilling my contract and then I will analyse how I feel and I will sit down with the club to make the best decision.

"Right now I feel good and I just wanted to clarify this, and when the time comes it will be me that communicates my decision."

It has been a poor start to the season for Miami, who have lost four of their five MLS games so far, with Higuain scoring twice.