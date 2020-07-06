FC Dallas have been withdrawn from the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando after 10 players and one coach tested positive for coronavirus.

News: FC Dallas withdrawn from MLS is Back Tournament. https://t.co/UFU1gB0cVQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 6, 2020

The MLS, which has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to resume on Wednesday at the Disney World Resort in Florida.

However, Dallas – who had been originally scheduled to open their tournament against Vancouver Whitecaps on Thursday – will not be involved following Monday's announcement.

Each of the positive tests either occurred upon the club's arrival or within a few days of arriving in Orlando.

The MLS said, "the decision was made in the best interest of the health of all players and staff participating in the tournament, and in line with protocols created in conjunction with local and national health authorities and infectious disease experts."

"Given the impact of the number of positive tests on the club's ability to train and play competitive matches, we have made the decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a league statement.

"The health of everyone involved in our return to play has always been our top priority, and we will continue to make decisions consistent with that priority."

Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez added: "As we continue to focus on the well-being of our players, coaches and staff who are in isolation, we understand it is not in their best interests to compete at this time.

"While we're disappointed, the health and safety of our traveling delegation as well as our league partners is our highest priority."

"We absolutely agree with the league's decision to withdraw FC Dallas from the MLS is Back Tournament out of safety concerns for our players and staff," said Dallas president Dan Hunt. "We're looking forward to resuming the 2020 season once the entire club is healthy and in a position to play competitive matches at the highest level."