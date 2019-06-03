Zlatan Ibrahimovic's latest wondergoal is one he will not allow to live long in the memory.

The Sweden great was up to his usual audacious tricks with a stunning bicycle kick in LA Galaxy's MLS clash with New England Revolution on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic took one touch with his chest then another to set up the phenomenal acrobatic effort, which belied his 37 years of age.

However, Galaxy still slumped to a 2-1 defeat and the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker says his wondergoal counts for little as a result.

"This one [I] need to forget as soon as possible. Even if you score a goal of the year, this is [one] to forget very fast," he told reporters.

Galaxy have now lost three straight home matches to slip nine points off Western Conference leaders and city rivals Los Angeles FC.

"Maybe this is who we are, to be realistic. We have ups and downs and the reality will catch you sooner or later," Ibrahimovic added.

"We just have to do our best and fight for it."