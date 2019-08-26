Español
MLS Review: Zlatan Nets Brace as Galaxy Frustrate LAFC

Carlos Vela scored his 27th goal of the MLS season, however, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace for LA Galaxy stole the show in Sunday's El Trafico.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace as LA Galaxy played out a thrilling draw with Los Angeles FC, while Dallas claimed a big win in MLS on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic struck twice in the opening 15 minutes as Galaxy drew 3-3 with Los Angeles in their derby clash at Banc of California Stadium.

In an enthralling start, Ibrahimovic produced a brilliant left-footed finish after being played in by Cristian Pavon in just the second minute.

Latif Blessing headed in an equaliser for LAFC before Ibrahimovic restored Galaxy's lead.

 

Galaxy took a 3-1 lead in the 16th minute, Pavon getting on the end of a Favio Alvarez pass before finishing.

Blessing scored again before half-time and LAFC were level eight minutes after the break, Carlos Vela netting his 27th MLS goal of the season.

Vela was replaced shortly after the hour-mark with a suspected hamstring injury, neither team able to find a winning goal as Galaxy stayed unbeaten against their rivals.

Los Angeles are 19 points clear atop the Western Conference, while Galaxy moved into fourth.

 

Elsewhere, Zdenek Ondrasek scored a brace as Dallas thrashed Houston Dynamo 5-1.

Gyasi Zardes was the star for Columbus Crew, who ended a four-game winless run by beating Cincinnati 3-1 thanks to the forward's brace.

