Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace as LA Galaxy played out a thrilling draw with Los Angeles FC, while Dallas claimed a big win in MLS on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic struck twice in the opening 15 minutes as Galaxy drew 3-3 with Los Angeles in their derby clash at Banc of California Stadium.

In an enthralling start, Ibrahimovic produced a brilliant left-footed finish after being played in by Cristian Pavon in just the second minute.

Latif Blessing headed in an equaliser for LAFC before Ibrahimovic restored Galaxy's lead.

Galaxy took a 3-1 lead in the 16th minute, Pavon getting on the end of a Favio Alvarez pass before finishing.

Blessing scored again before half-time and LAFC were level eight minutes after the break, Carlos Vela netting his 27th MLS goal of the season.

Vela was replaced shortly after the hour-mark with a suspected hamstring injury, neither team able to find a winning goal as Galaxy stayed unbeaten against their rivals.

Los Angeles are 19 points clear atop the Western Conference, while Galaxy moved into fourth.

8 - @LAFC has dropped eight points from winning positions against the Galaxy – they’ve dropped 12 points against all other @MLS clubs combined. Falter. #LAFC — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) August 26, 2019

Elsewhere, Zdenek Ondrasek scored a brace as Dallas thrashed Houston Dynamo 5-1.

Gyasi Zardes was the star for Columbus Crew, who ended a four-game winless run by beating Cincinnati 3-1 thanks to the forward's brace.