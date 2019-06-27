Español
Wayne Rooney Scores 70 Yard Goal For DC United

Wayne Rooney scored a goal from inside his own half in DC United's 1-0 win over Orlando City in MLS

Wayne Rooney scored from inside his own half with an incredible strike for DC United against Orlando City in MLS on Wednesday.

Rooney produced a moment of magic to put DC 1-0 up at Audi Field with his ninth MLS goal of the season.

The former Manchester United and England star spotted Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe off his line to score from well inside his own half.

The wonderful goal put DC on track to end a five-match winless run in MLS.

