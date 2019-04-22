Los Angeles FC continued their flying start to the MLS season with a rout of Seattle Sounders, while New York City won for the first time.

Carlos Vela scored a brace as LAFC crushed Seattle 4-1 on Sunday to boost their position atop the Western Conference.

It was a perfect Easter outing for LAFC at Banc of California Stadium, where Vela opened the scoring in the 12th minute in Los Angeles.

Eduard Atuesta doubled the lead six minutes before half-time after sidestepping Roman Torres en route to goal.

Harry Shipp reduced the deficit with a powerful effort six minutes into the second half but that is as good as it got for the Sounders.

Vela took his tally to a league-leading 10 goals after rounding Stefan Frei four minutes later, while Christian Ramirez curled home a fourth just past the hour-mark.

LAFC – who have scored four or more goals in a game 11 times since joining the league last season – are four points clear of city rivals LA Galaxy in the west and six ahead of the Sounders.

Meanwhile, New York ended their winless start to the season after stunning Eastern Conference leaders DC United 2-0.

After five draws and a loss to open the campaign, New York finally had something to celebrate thanks to Alexandru Mitrita and Heber in Washington.