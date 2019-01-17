Report: Rossi No Longer Interested In MLS

GOAL

Former Manchester United, Villarreal and Fiorentina striker Giuseppe Rossi would prefer not to play in the MLS at this stage of his career, as he continues to search for a new club.

The Italian has been a free agent since leaving Genoa last summer and is currently training with Manchester United to maintain fitness.

Rossi believes he can still play at the top level in Europe and that now is not the right time for him to move to the United States - according to ESPN.

In a November interview with PRO Soccer USA, Rossi - who spent time in 2018 training with the New York Red Bulls - expressed interest in signing with either the Red Bulls or rivals NYCFC, saying "Coming home and playing home would be something amazing. It would be something amazing because this area in New Jersey is in my blood. I would love to be a part of the soccer culture that is around this area – the New Jersey/New York area – obviously, it takes two to tango, am I right? I would love to sit down to talk.”