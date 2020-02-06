MLS Unveils New All-Adidas Kits Ahead of 25th Season

Major League Soccer revealed the kits for all 26 teams ahead its 25th season in a fashion show on Thursday.

The entire collection is manufactured by Adidas and follows the same template, with the brand's iconic three stripes deployed vertically over the right shoulder of each jersey.

Despite the generic look, many have still managed to produce striking strips, with Real Salt Lake's loud red, blue and yellow number particularly eye-catching.

1996 ⏩ 2020



Fresh take on an iconic look. Our @adidassoccer EQT kits celebrating the 25th season of MLS. #FORWARD25 pic.twitter.com/G1iyknUhi5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 6, 2020

Each kit was presented in a fashion-show-style event in New York City, with MLS set to celebrate its 25th season when the new campaign begins on February 29.

The show featured numerous celebrities modelling the jerseys: Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins exhibiting Houston Dynamo's shirt, Youtuber Ninja wore New York Red Bulls' new number and Colin Hanks – son of Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks – strutted his stuff in Los Angeles FC's typically striking black-and-gold ensemble.

Got nothing on 'em. pic.twitter.com/tPDUY90ZWO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 6, 2020

David Beckham's Inter Miami franchise are set for their MLS debut this season and academy players Axel Perez and Fernando Sanchez modelled their inaugural away kit, which is black with pink trim.