MLS Review: In-Form New York City FC Go Top Of East, LAFC Held By Orlando

New York City moved top of the Eastern Conference with a thrilling win in MLS, while Los Angeles FC were held on Saturday.

City rallied against the New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium and dramatically claimed victory thanks to a 96th-minute penalty from Jesus Medina.

Juan Fernando Caicedo opened the scoring for New England in just the second minute, but the visitors were down to 10 men moments later when Antonio Mlinar Delamea saw red.

Domenec Torrent's City finally equalised with 20 minutes remaining, Medina getting on the end of a cross from Anton Tinnerholm from the right.

And there was late drama, Medina stepping up to put away a penalty in the 96th minute to send City top of the table on the back of their fifth straight win.

Los Angeles FC's winless run stretched to three games after a 2-2 draw at Orlando City.

Nani cancelled out Adrien Perez's opener and Benji Michel had Orlando ahead before Diego Rossi's 78th-minute equaliser.

Despite their winless run, LAFC are still 17 points clear atop the Western Conference, while Orlando are ninth in the east.

Elsewhere, Toronto thrashed struggling Cincinnati 5-1, Andre Shinyashiki's brace lifted the Colorado Rapids to a 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers came from behind late to edge Sporting Kansas City 2-1.