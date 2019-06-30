MLS Review: Galaxy Lose California Clasico To San Jose, Minnesota Thrash Cincinnati

LA Galaxy were well beaten in the California Clasico in MLS on Saturday, while Minnesota United thrashed Cincinnati 7-1.

Looking to capitalise on Los Angeles FC's shock loss to the Colorado Rapids, Galaxy went down to the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 at Stanford Stadium.

Valeri Qazaishvili's 20-yard strike gave San Jose an 11th-minute lead and they sealed their win late on.

Shea Salinas doubled the lead with eight minutes remaining and Tommy Thompson's individual effort secured three points.

The result left Galaxy six points adrift of Western Conference leaders LAFC, while the Earthquakes jumped to fifth.

At Allianz Field, Minnesota United crushed Cincinnati 7-1.

The hosts struck four times in the first half through Ike Opara, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay and Angelo Rodriguez.

They added three more goals in the final 20 minutes, including Opara completing his brace, in a thrashing of the Eastern Conference's bottom team.

Elsewhere, Justin Meram's brace lifted Atlanta United to a 2-1 win over Montreal Impact.

DC United closed the gap to Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union despite needing a 92nd-minute penalty from Wayne Rooney to draw 1-1 at home to Toronto.

DC are within a point of Philadelphia, who suffered a 4-2 loss to New York City at Yankee Stadium.

Nani set up both goals in Orlando City's 2-0 win over Columbus Crew, Sam Johnson netted a brace in Real Salt Lake's 2-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City and New England Revolution edged Houston Dynamo 2-1.

Kelvin Leerdam's 96th-minute goal saw the Seattle Sounders overcome the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0.