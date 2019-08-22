Español
Keep beIN
MLS

LAFC Coach Bradley Hails Vela After "Special Goal"

Carlos Vela's wonder-goal completed a brace in LAFC's 4-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS

Getty Images

 

Carlos Vela delivered a moment that "stays with you", Los Angeles FC coach Bob Bradley said after the Mexican forward scored one of the greatest goals in MLS history.

Former Arsenal and Real Sociedad star Vela netted a double as the runaway Western Conference leaders eased to a 4-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

 

His first was an emphatic penalty but it is his second that will live long in the memory.

After playing a neat one-two and regaining possession 25 yards from goal, Vela danced his way beyond two defenders and then expertly rounded the goalkeeper, the forlorn defender on the line tumbling as the former Arsenal man tucked home from point-blank range.

"One really special goal," Bradley said of Vela's effiort.

 

"We all want to see moments like that. You come to the game tonight and you see that goal, that's something that stays with you. Carlos is capable of doing that kind of stuff."

Vela has scored 24 goals this season, putting him seven shy of equalling Josef Martinez's single-season record of 31.

Carlos Vela MLS Bob Bradley LAFC
Previous Report: Luis Suarez Open To MLS Move With Inter Mi
Read
Report: Luis Suarez Open To MLS Move With Inter Miami
Next

Latest Stories