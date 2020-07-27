Monday's games between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles have been postponed, MLB has confirmed.

The Marlins played a three-game series in Philadelphia last week but delayed their return home to Miami amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the team.

There have been reports of as many as 14 individuals in the Marlins camp contracting COVID-19.

MLB did not release details of the number of confirmed cases but said it was waiting on the results of "additional testing".