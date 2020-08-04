Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter says his players "let their guard down" and paid a price after 21 members of the franchise's traveling party, including at least 18 players, contracted COVID-19.

The Marlins, who have not played since their Opening Day three-game series in Philadelphia last month, return to MLB action on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Jeter blames the team's COVID-19 outbreak on a collective false sense of security that made the Marlins lax about social distancing and wearing masks.

"They were getting together in groups," Jeter said Monday. "They weren't wearing masks as much as they should have. They weren't social distancing.

Miami Marlins Virtual Press Conference with CEO Derek Jeter.



Continued here: https://t.co/8jfCTFhCcX pic.twitter.com/qbnaurG57v — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 4, 2020

"Everyone was getting tested. Went the whole spring training 2.0 without a positive and the entire traveling party got a little too comfortable."

Jeter said it's impossible to know where the first Marlins player became infected or how the coronavirus reached the clubhouse, but he slammed reports that players caught the virus while out enjoying themselves during a stop in Atlanta.

"There was no salacious activity. There was no hanging out at bars, no clubs, no running around Atlanta, no running around the town."