Barry Bonds missed out again on baseball's Hall of Fame as David Ortiz was elected in his first year on the ballot.

For a 10th year, the vote of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) did not give sufficient backing to San Francisco Giants great Bonds, the player with the most home runs in Major League history (762).

Bonds will no longer feature on future BBWAA ballots, but he could still reach the Hall of Fame through a different route.

Players required votes from 75 per cent of the baseball writers, and Ortiz got there after securing 77.9 per cent support. That amounted to a vote of approval on 307 of the 394 ballots, but Bonds could only draw 66 per cent (260 votes).

Boston Red Sox great Ortiz, a Dominican-American who struck 541 home runs across his MLB career, began his career with the Minnesota Twins but came to the fore in Boston where he spent 14 seasons from 2003 to 2016.

Now 46, Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series winner during his Red Sox career. Players are eligible for Hall of Fame nomination after five years in retirement.

Popularly known as 'Big Papi', Ortiz's election was praised by Bonds, who wrote on Instagram: "CONGRATULATIONS Big Papi on your induction into the Hall of Fame! Well deserved…I love you my brother."

Joining Bonds in missing out during a 10th year of eligibility were Roger Clemens (65.2 per cent), Curt Schilling (58.6 per cent) and Sammy Sosa (18.5 per cent).

They and Bonds could yet secure Hall of Fame status via the Today's Game Era Committee, which will meet in December to consider players who have made an impact on the sport since 1988.

Ortiz will be joined in being officially inducted in Cooperstown this July by six selections from the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era committees. They are Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, along with the late Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and Buck O'Neil.

Bonds was a seven-time National League MVP in a career that spanned 1986 to 2007, beginning at the Pittsburgh Pirates before he moved on to San Francisco from 1993. He experienced controversy surrounding performance-enhancing drugs allegations, but Bonds has always insisted he did not knowingly use any such substances.

The San Francisco Giants expressed disappointment at Bonds missing out, posting on Twitter: "We remain hopeful that he will gain election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame through the next phase of the voting process."