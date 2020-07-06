The Washington Nationals have cancelled their training for Monday, and general manager Mike Rizzo did not hold back in explaining why, calling out MLB for a delay in receiving coronavirus test results and a lack of preparation.

"Per MLB's protocol, all players and staff were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, July 3," Rizzo said on Monday in a statement.

"Seventy-two hours later, we have yet to receive the results of those tests. We cannot have our players and staff work at risk. Therefore, we have cancelled our team workout scheduled for this morning.

"We will not sacrifice the health and safety of our players, staff and their families. Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with summer camp.

"Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk."

The Nationals' decision to cancel Monday's practice came a day after the Oakland Athletics opted to push back their first full-squad workout because they had not received test results for their position players.

Rizzo's comments also come a day after Washington's left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle went on a lengthy rant over the United States' response to the pandemic.

The Nationals, who had returned to Nationals Park on Friday for their first workout of Spring Training 2.0, are set to open the season in just over two weeks on July 23, with the full schedule set to be released Monday.