Red Sox Name Roenicke Interim Manager

The Boston Red Sox have appointed Ron Roenicke as their interim manager.

Roenicke had previously served as bench coach under Alex Cora, whom the Red Sox parted company with last month after it was found he was involved in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Congrats to Interim Manager Ron Roenicke! pic.twitter.com/W8I89GRDdw — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 11, 2020

"Ron’s extensive coaching and managerial experience, in addition to his familiarity with our players and staff, make him an ideal fit as we prepare for the 2020 season," Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

"He has the respect of everyone in the clubhouse, and the way he carries himself and communicates will be a positive influence on our entire organisation.

"We are confident that Ron will hit the ground running, and we're excited to work closely with him as he leads our group forward."

Roenicke could be hired to the role on a permanent basis once MLB's sign-stealing investigation into the 2018 World Series-champion Red Sox is completed.

The Red Sox start spring training on Wednesday following a tumultuous offseason that has also seen them controversially trade star outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston missed the playoffs in 2019, finishing third in the American League East with an 84-78 record.