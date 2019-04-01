Philadelphia Phillies Now the Only Undefeated MLB Team

The Philadelphia Phillies stayed undefeated after deftly taking care of the Atlanta Braves 5-1 in MLB action on Sunday.

Philadelphia are the only unbeaten team remaining following the opening weekend, having completed a three-game sweep of the Braves, who are still searching for their first win.

The Phillies started the Bryce Harper-era off excatly as they hoped and Philadelphia must be ecstatic to have him right now.

Harper hit a home run for the second consecutive game and the result was a no-doubt-about-it blast. The 398-foot homer in the seventh inning pushed Philadelphia's lead to 4-1.

Andrew McCutchen also recorded a homer to start the team's scoring in the third inning. A bases-loaded walk brought in the Phillies' second run and JT Realmuto and Maikel Franco added to Philadelphia's total.

Realmuto hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth while Franco followed Harper with an RBI.

Jake Arrieta, who finished the Phillies 2018 campaign with a 3.96 ERA in 31 starts, earned his first win of the season. He pitched six innings, allowing just three hits while striking out six.

Kyle Wright, making his Braves debut as a starter, was tagged with the loss. The Braves' only run came as Ronald Acuna Jr. scored on a passed ball in the third.

Next up for Harper and the Phillies? A two-game series against Harper's former team, the Washington Nationals, starting Tuesday.

Expect some sparks to fly.

Christian Yelich Celebrates Home Run Feat

Christian Yelich was the Milwaukee Brewers' star on Sunday. He started off the Brew Crew's scoring with a home run in the first inning and then came back in the ninth with a double to left-center field to seal a 5-4 victory over the St Louis Cardinals.



The reigning National League MVP became the sixth player in MLB history to homer in each of his team's first four games of the season.

Around the Diamonds

San Diego Padres pitcher Chris Paddack made an impressive MLB debut in the team's 3-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed only one run on two hits while striking out seven in five innings of work.

Meanwhile, Jeimer Candelario had a five-hit night for the Detroit Tigers, who edged the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3. Candelario recorded two RBIs to aid Detroit's winning efforts.

On the other hand, there was Sam Travis. Travis did not do much of anything as the Boston Red Sox tried to tie up their series with the Seattle Mariners.

Boston needed some extra power from their line-up if they wanted to have a chance against the streaking Mariners. Nevertheless Travis, the designated hitter, went 0 for four at the plate.

Seattle went on to win the game 10-8 to take the four-game series.

The Cincinnati Reds struggled in a 5-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They only recorded four hits from three different batters. Matt Kemp went 0 for four. Four other players finished 0 for three, including Yasiel Puig.

Too many 0's on the scoreboard did not a win for the Reds make.

In the west, Cody Bellinger hit an impressive fourth home run in as many games as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7.

Finally, Trea Turner smacked a walk-off homer to give the Nationals a 6-5 win over the New York Mets. But the Mets managed an impressive comeback earlier to tie the game against their division foes before ultimately taking the L.

The Mets defeated the Nats 2-1 in the series, a strong opening start for a Metropolitan club that still has some question marks about the back end of the rotation, their middle relief, and the center field spot.

On Tap for Monday: Angels at Mariners

The current worst in the west takes on the best in this late Monday game. But, the Mariners will still not have it easy when the Angels fly into town.

Los Angeles nearly knocked off Oakland on Sunday and Seattle allowed Boston to score 24 runs in the team's four-game series.

The 28-year old right-hander Chris Stratton gets the start for the Angels against Seattle's former ace King Félix Hernández.

Elsewhere in MLB: Troy Tulowitzki claims the Yankees have a lethal lineup from top to bottom.