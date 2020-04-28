Orioles' Mancini To Miss 2020 Season After Cancer Diagnosis

After being diagnosed with colon cancer last month, Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini does not expect to play in 2020 if MLB gets under way.

In a story he wrote for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, the 28-year-old Mancini revealed he has stage three colon cancer and will receive chemotherapy every two weeks for six months.

Thank you @PlayersTribune for helping me tell my story!https://t.co/ZOjClL5btd — Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini) April 28, 2020

He said he had a port put in his chest on April 6 so the drugs can run into his body during chemotherapy.

"If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me," Mancini wrote.

The season is yet to commence with the league suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mancini made his MLB debut in 2016 and appeared in five games for the Orioles before finishing third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 when he hit .293 with 24 home runs and 78 RBIs in 147 games.

He was the best player on a dismal Orioles team that finished 54-108 last season, setting career highs with 35 homers and 97 RBIs while batting .291 in 154 games.

"I have no doubt that, even when I'm doing chemo, I can work out and do some things," Mancini said. "So, whenever the time comes for me to come back to baseball, I'll be ready.

"But I just want to make sure that I am physically fine before I go out there and start trying to perform again at a major league level.

"I've got other things to worry about right now, though. I know that. But still, every once in a while I catch myself thinking ahead – to when chemo is over, to when they remove my port, to when I can start going full-speed again.

"And I already can't wait for spring training."