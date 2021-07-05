Shohei Ohtani has chalked up yet another first in his historic 2021 season, as the Los Angeles Angels star is the first player ever to be named to the MLB All-Star Game as a position player and a pitcher.

Already named as the American League's starting designated hitter earlier this week, Ohtani was named to the AL's pitching staff on Sunday as the full rosters for the July 13 game in Denver were unveiled.

The 26-year-old from Japan leads MLB with 31 home runs and is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 12 starts on the mound, with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings.

Ohtani is also set to feature in the Home Run Derby the night before the All-Star Game, guaranteeing he will be the biggest attraction of the festivities at Coors Field.

While Ohtani figures to be the star of the show, the Boston Red Sox will have the most representatives, with designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and relief pitcher Matt Barnes making the AL squad along with starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.

The Houston Astros will send four players to the game, with infield reserves Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa joining outfield reserve Michael Brantley and reliever Ryan Pressly.

The Toronto Blue Jays also will have four players in the game, as shortstop Bo Bichette joins AL starting first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

On the National League side, the San Diego Padres also have four representatives, as pitcher Yu Darvish made the team along with reliever Mark Melancon and infielder Jake Cronenworth to join starting shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Three injured players were selected for the game and will be replaced on their teams' rosters: Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber and outfielders Mike Trout of the Angels and Kyle Schwarber of the Washington Nationals.

2021 All-Star Game rosters

American League

Elected starters:

C: Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)

2B: Marcus Semien (Toronto Blue Jays)

3B: Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox)

SS: Xander Bogaerts (Boston Red Sox)

OF: Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

OF: Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

OF: Teoscar Hernandez (Toronto Blue Jays)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

Starting pitchers:

Ohtani

Shane Bieber (Cleveland Indians)

Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees)

Nathan Eovaldi (Boston Red Sox)

Kyle Gibson (Texas Rangers)

Yusei Kikuchi (Seattle Mariners)

Lance Lynn (Chicago White Sox)

Carlos Rodón (Chicago White Sox)

Relievers:

Matt Barnes (Boston Red Sox)

Aroldis Chapman (New York Yankees)

Liam Hendriks (Chicago White Sox)

Ryan Pressly (Houston Astros)

Gregory Soto (Detroit Tigers)

Reserve infield:

Mike Zunino (Tampa Bay Rays)

Jose Altuve (Houston Astros)

Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays)

Carlos Correa (Houston Astros)

Matt Olson (Oakland Athletics)

José Ramírez (Cleveland Indians)

Jared Walsh (Los Angeles Angels)

Designated hitter:

J.D. Martinez (BOS)

Nelson Cruz (MIN)

Reserve outfield:

Michael Brantley (Houston Astros)

Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers)

Adolis García (Texas Rangers)

Cedric Mullins (Baltimore Orioles)

National League

Elected starters:

C: Buster Posey (San Francisco Giants)

1B: Freddie Freeman (Atlanta Braves)

2B: Adam Frazier (Pittsburgh Pirates)

3B: Nolan Arenado (St Louis Cardinals)

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres)

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

OF: Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati Reds)

OF: Jesse Winker (Cincinnati Reds)

Reserve infield:

J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies)

Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves)

Kris Bryant (Chicago Cubs)

Brandon Crawford (San Francisco Giants)

Jake Cronenworth (San Diego Padres)

Eduardo Escobar (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Max Muncy (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Trea Turner (Washington Nationals)

Reserve outfield:

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Bryan Reynolds (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Kyle Schwarber (Washington Nationals)

Juan Soto (Washington Nationals)

Chris Taylor (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Starting pitchers:

Corbin Burnes (Milwaukee Brewers)

Yu Darvish (San Diego Padres)

Jacob deGrom (New York Mets)

Kevin Gausman (San Francisco Giants)

Germán Márquez (Colorado Rockies)

Trevor Rogers (Miami Marlins)

Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies)

Brandon Woodruff (Milwaukee Brewers)

Relievers:

Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers)

Craig Kimbrel (Chicago Cubs)

Mark Melancon (San Diego Padres)

Alex Reyes (St Louis Cardinals)