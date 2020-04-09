New York Yankees Top Forbes' Annual MLB Valuations Again

The New York Yankees remained in the top spot as Forbes released its annual Major League Baseball valuations on Thursday.

It was the 23rd edition of the rankings, with the storied Yankees franchise maintain its record of earning the number one spot in each year.

According to Forbes, only the only sports team of greater value is the Dallas Cowboys ($5.5billion) of the NFL.

Forbes said the Yankees, whose 27 World Series titles are the most in MLB history, are valued at $5billion – an increase of nine percent from last year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.4billion), Boston Red Sox ($3.3billion), Chicago Cubs ($3.2billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.1billion) round out the top five.

Forbes said the average MLB team is worth $1.85billion, four percent more than last year. It is the smallest yearly increase since 2010, when the average team value rose by two percent.

Only one of the 30 MLB teams came in under $1billion, with the Miami Marlins valued at $980million.