MLB Morning Sizzle: There's No Stopping Mike Trout

Mike Trout continues to be insane at baseball after leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Texas Rangers 7-2 in MLB action on Sunday.

Trout – who signed a 12-year, $430million extension last month – had an unbelievable showing in the Angels' home series against the Rangers.

The Angels star completed one of the best four-game series of all-time, tying his career-best streak of four consecutive games with homers.

Trout also became just the fifth player in history to hit five home runs across his team's first four home games of the season.



But, what is even more impressive are his numbers from these few games alone. In 18 plate appearances against Texas, Trout reached base 13 times and is now hitting a whopping .391/.581/1.000 with 11 total walks.

He was six for 11 at the plate with a 2.631 OPS, which is the third-highest ever in a four-game series — with a minimum of 15 plate appearances. He joined the company of Babe Ruth (3.111) and Mickey Mantle (2.850).

Oh, just those guys?

Good morning, ZiPS has Mike Trout finishing the season with a 1.079 OPS — Beyond the Box Score (@BtBScore) April 8, 2019



Sanchez matches A-Rod and Finds His Stroke

Gary Sanchez reached a New York Yankee milestone while also becoming the American League home run leader. He was the first Yankees player with a three-home run, six RBI game since Alex Rodriguez completed the feat on April 26, 2005. Sanchez helped New York to a punishing 15-3 win against the helpless Baltimore Orioles.

Gary Sanchez is the first @Yankees player with 3 HR, 6 RBI in a game since @AROD on 4/26/2005. pic.twitter.com/OHn75dAu07 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 7, 2019



Meanwhile, St Louis Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright pitched six quality innings in the team's 4-1 victory against the San Diego Padres. He allowed five hits while striking out nine and was awarded his first win of the season.



The struggling Boston Red Sox have Mitch Moreland to thank for their narrow 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit a home run in the seventh inning in the pitchers' duel to finally get Boston back in the win column.

San Francisco Giants Would Like to Forget Yesterday's Game

The San Francisco Giants offense was not good on Sunday. The team pieced together only five hits in their 3-0 shut-out loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Leadoff hitter Steven Duggar took an 0 for four at the plate.

Yelich Reaches 100 Homers

Hello 100! Christian Yelich reached the triple-digit home run mark for his career with his blast in the Milwaukee Brewers' 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.



And the benches cleared during the Cincinnati Reds' matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh went on to claim a 7-5 victory.

Here is the full rundown of Sunday's MLB scores:

Sunday's Scores

New York Yankees 15-3 Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers 3-1 Kansas City Royals

Cleveland Indians 3-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 4-3 Miami Marlins

Washington Nationals 12-9 New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros 9-8 Oakland Athletics

Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Chicago Cubs

Seattle Mariners 12-5 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 4-1 San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels 7-2 Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox 1-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 12-6 Colorado Rockies

On Tap for Today: Orioles and A's Try for .500

The Athletics or Orioles will move to .500 by the end of Monday. Oakland will send Marco Estrada to the mound. The A's have ended up losing all three games the righty has started, although his record remains clean (0-0). The veteran is hoping to break that streak in the opener of the four-game series.

Andrew Cashner (1-1) will start for the Orioles.

