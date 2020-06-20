MLB Tells Players It Will Not Agree To More Than 60-Game Season

MLB told the players' association on Friday that teams will not agree to more than a 60-game pandemic-delayed season.

According to a statement from the MLB Players Association, owners will not be making a revised offer after the players proposed a 70-game schedule on Thursday.

"MLB has informed the Association that it will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games," the statement said.

"Our Executive Board will convene in the near future to determine next steps. Importantly, players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible."

A meeting of the executive board is likely to take place on Saturday.

On Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA executive Tony Clark met face-to-face in Arizona, during which the league proposed a 60-game regular season with fully prorated salaries that would tentatively begin on July 19.

While that meeting still failed to produce a framework for a season, it did represent a sign of progress between two parties that have mostly been at odds since MLB shut down spring training and suspended the season in mid-March due to COVID-19.

The two sides are in agreement on several other items, such as an expanded postseason that may include up to 16 teams as well as use of the designated hitter in both American and National League games.

If no agreement is reached, Manfred has the right to announce a schedule of any length MLB chooses, but the union would likely file a grievance claiming it would not meet the sides' agreement that requires "the fullest 2020 championship season and postseason that is economically feasible" and consistent with additional provisions.