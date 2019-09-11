Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich will not be back on the field this MLB season after fracturing his right knee cap.

Yelich will miss the remainder of the season due to the injury sustained in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins, the Brewers announced.

Christian Yelich left tonight’s game with a fractured right knee cap. He will miss the remainder of the season. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 11, 2019

The 2018 MVP and 27-year-old suffered the injury after lining a ball off his leg in the first inning against the Marlins.

Yelich – a Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger – stayed down on the ground for several moments and was attended to by trainers before walking off the field under his own power.

Christian Yelich’s MVP-caliber season unfortunately comes to an end after fouling a pitch off his knee cap. #MLB pic.twitter.com/l1Z4k4Dfr6 — FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) September 11, 2019

The two-time MLB All-Star entered play on Tuesday slashing .330/.430/.672 with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs this season.

Milwaukee improved to 76-68 with their victory over Miami and are one and a half games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second National League wild-card spot.