Changeup from Padres' Paddack Pummels Seattle Hitters

San Diego Padres starter Chris Paddack is an early favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year and he showed why against the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners are scoring an MLB-best 6.3 runs per game, but they had no response for Paddack in a 1-0 loss in San Diego on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and a walk in his outing. He struck out a season-high nine batters and threw just 83 pitches.

Chris Paddack with the gross changeup for the strikeout #NewFavoritePitcher #StirrupSwag pic.twitter.com/7fyXBbzv2B — Robby Rowland (@RobbyRow_12) April 24, 2019



Paddack now sports a 1-1 record with 30 strikeouts in 27 innings of work at the MLB level. He boasts an ERA of 1.67 and a WHIP of 0.67.

"This is my first time going seven innings in my whole professional baseball career and I got my first win out of the way," Paddack told reporters after the game.

"I couldn't have wrote it up any better."

Ramirez finally gets going

Jose Ramirez busted out of a three-for-19 slump by going three for four with a home run, a double, four RBIs and a walk in the Cleveland Indians' 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

.@Pablojoselopez held the Cleveland Indians hitless for almost 6 innings. 👏



👂 Lopez break down his performance. #JuntosMiami #MLB pic.twitter.com/AniRpbDLXk — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) April 24, 2019



Giants lefty Drew Pomeranz tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits in San Francisco's 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Nationals first baseman Matt Adams went three for five with a double and two RBIs in Washington's 9-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Yarbrough punished

Rays lefty Ryan Yarbrough did not come in behind an opener, as he typically does, and it appears to have cost him as he allowed seven earned runs in 4.1 innings of relief work in Tampa Bay's 10-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

#Rays lose to #Royals 10-2. Joey Wendle got hit by a pitch and broke his wrist. Crushing news for Wendle, who just returned from IL. Tampa Bay concludes the homestand 4-5.



The record is 16-9. Onto Boston. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) April 24, 2019



Rangers designated hitter Joey Gallo went 0 for four with three strikeouts in Texas' 6-5 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Hicks' changeup

Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks struck out the fearsome Christian Yelich with a 91-mph changeup to end the game and earn a save in St Louis' 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wednesday's Full MLB Results

Cleveland Indians 6-2 Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals 10-2 Tampa Bay Rays

St Louis Cardinals 5-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Colorado Rockies 9-5 Washington Nationals

Oakland Athletics 6-5 Texas Rangers

San Diego Padres 1-0 Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants 4-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 3-1 Cincinnati Reds

Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Chicago White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks 11-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Boston Red Sox 11-4 Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 New York Mets

Chicago Cubs 7-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros 7-1 Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees 6-5 Los Angeles Angels

On Tap for Thursday: Indians at Astros

It is a battle of the aces with Trevor Bauer (2-1, 2.20 ERA) against Gerrit Cole (1-3, 5.22). The former college team-mates do not like each other and Houston Astros fans will not even call the Cleveland pitcher by his given name after he accused the team of doctoring baseballs last year. This will be a playoff atmosphere, even if the game is in April.