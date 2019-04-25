Blue Jays Call Up Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

It may have come a year late, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on his way to MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays announced on Wednesday that MLB's number one prospect has been called up after a short stint at Triple-A Buffalo.

Guerrero, 20, has been MLB's top prospect for a couple of years now.

He burst onto the scene in 2017, when he batted .323 with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs across two levels as an 18-year-old.

He only got better in 2018, when he hit .402 at Double-A and .381 across two levels.

He may have been called up late last season had it not been for a knee injury.

My son! The country that saw you as a child will now see you turn into a big one.



Working hard everything can be done. I’m proud of you!



Love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WJyLBVKWoR — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) April 25, 2019

The Blue Jays are 11-14 and in third place in the American League East.

Guerrero was batting .367 at Triple-A Buffalo before he was called up.

He was hitting .333 this season across two levels but 15 of his at-bats came at High-A Dunedin as part of a rehab assignment as he was trying to get his timing back.