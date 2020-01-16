Beltran Quits Mets Over Sign-Stealing Allegations

New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran has left his post with the team before taking charge of a single game after he was named in MLB's findings from an investigation into sign stealing.

The Houston Astros were the subject of the investigation from the league after they had initially been warned about sign-stealing policies in September 2017 ahead of their run to a maiden World Series title later that season.

Statement from #Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and Executive Vice President & General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen on Carlos Beltrán. pic.twitter.com/tDSBLczoIA — New York Mets (@Mets) January 16, 2020

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the Astros "took no action" to comply with the policies after the league-wide warning, and general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended before Houston sacked the pair.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was also dismissed after he was named by Manfred, with Beltran, an Astros player at the time, becoming the latest to lose his job.

Manfred revealed in his statement earlier this week: "Approximately two months into the 2017 season, a group of players, including Carlos Beltran, discussed that the team could improve on decoding opposing teams' signs and communicating the signs to the batter."

Statement from Carlos Beltrán. pic.twitter.com/gv9NNIzoQd — New York Mets (@Mets) January 16, 2020

The Mets announced Beltran's departure in a statement on Thursday.

"We met with Carlos last night and again this morning and agreed to mutually part ways," chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and executive vice president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

"This was not an easy decision. Considering the circumstances, it became clear to all parties that it was not in anyone's best interest for Carlos to move forward as manager of the New York Mets.

"We believe that Carlos was honest and forthcoming with us. We are confident that this will not be the final chapter in his baseball career.

"We remain excited about the talent on this team and are committed to reaching our goals of winning now and in the future."

Beltran added in his own statement released by the Mets: "At a meeting this morning with Jeff and Brodie, we mutually agreed to part ways.

"I'm grateful to them for giving me the opportunity, but we agreed this decision is in the best interest of the team. I couldn't let myself be a distraction for the team.

"I wish the entire organisation success in the future."

Nine-time All-Star Beltran retired from playing after finally landing a first title with the Astros.

The 42-year-old, who played for the Mets between 2005 and 2011, had only replaced Mickey Callaway as manager in November, signing a three-year contract with the option for another 12 months.