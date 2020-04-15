Arizona Governor Supports MLB Plan

Arizona governor Doug Ducey has come out in support of MLB's potential plan of playing this season primarily in empty spring training ballparks in his state at the time public health concerns allow.

MLB and the players' association have discussed starting this season with all 30 major league teams based in the Phoenix area, where there are 10 spring training parks plus the Diamondbacks' Chase Field, which has a retractable roof, and several college facilities.

TRUMP: "WE HAVE TO GET OUR SPORTS BACK"

The plan would be contingent upon receiving the go-ahead from federal, state and local governments.

"Arizona, at the right time, is very open-minded to hosting whatever Major League Baseball would like from the state," Ducey said on Tuesday.

"At the time it would be appropriate for public health, if Arizona were in a position to reopen, we have the facilities that are here."

Ducey said he has spoken with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred about the all-Arizona option.

"There's a number of different scenarios," Ducey said. "I think the first scenario that was talked about was the idea of these clubs coming, being in hotels and in a way, having their own stay-at-home orders whether it either be at the hotel, or inside the stadium, without fans. It's something that Arizona is open minded to, and I'm open-minded to."