The New York Yankees' injury-plagued 2019 opening continues. They will be without Miguel Andujar for the time being - and possibly the season.

The team announced on Monday the infielder was being placed on the 10-day injured list as he nurses a right shoulder strain.

But it's been reported Andujar may need to undergo season-ending surgery to fix the problem.

Andujar had 13 at-bats through three games before suffering the injury. He recorded three hits and an RBI in those plate appearances.



Andujar spent two of those games at third base and one as a designated hitter.

The 24-year old is an important piece of the Yankees lineup. In 2018, he slugged .527 with 47 doubles and 27 homers.

Though his defense at third base is questionable at best, his .361 weighted on base average (wOBA) is going to be missed in a lineup already lacking Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton.

The news came just hours after the Yankees had announced the Giancarlo Stanton injury, a strained biceps.

New York are also without Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, and Didi Gregorius, among others.

So far the Yankees have weathered their injuries to some degree, going 2-2 in the opening week. But the catching injury bug could be a nagging issue, despite Troy Tulowitzki correctly calling the Yankees lineup a beast from top to bottom.

How do we solve a problem like the injury bug?



Whether or not they can keep from falling into a losing record is yet to be seen.

For the Yankees, players like Stanton can't come back soon enough.

