Aaron Judge Among Yankees In COVID Protocol

The New York Yankees announced their Thursday clash with the Boston Red Sox has been postponed following positive coronavirus tests within the organisation.

Yankee Stadium was due to play host to the series opener of arguably the most historic rivalry in baseball, with MLB restarting its regular season following the All-Star break.

Following positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. MLB will continue to provide scheduling updates as available. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 15, 2021

Instead, the game has become the eighth of this campaign to be postponed due to COVID-19.

A statement posted on the Yankees' Twitter account read: "Following positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organisation, tonight's game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.

"MLB will continue to provide scheduling updates as available."

The three other Yankees position players who are in COVID-19 protocol are Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka, and Gio Urshela. Because Judge was at the All-Star Game with other players, this has triggered contact tracing questions for the Red Sox players (and presumably others). — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 15, 2021

The Yankees are scheduled to host the Red Sox on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Boston leads the American League East with a record of 55-36; the Yankees (46-43) are eight games back in the division and four and a half games back of an AL Wild Card spot.