Aaron Judge Among Yankees In COVID Protocol

Yankees COVID cases force postponement of Red Sox series opener

Reuters

 

The New York Yankees announced their Thursday clash with the Boston Red Sox has been postponed following positive coronavirus tests within the organisation.

Yankee Stadium was due to play host to the series opener of arguably the most historic rivalry in baseball, with MLB restarting its regular season following the All-Star break.

 

Instead, the game has become the eighth of this campaign to be postponed due to COVID-19.

A statement posted on the Yankees' Twitter account read: "Following positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees organisation, tonight's game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.

"MLB will continue to provide scheduling updates as available."

 

The Yankees are scheduled to host the Red Sox on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Boston leads the American League East with a record of 55-36; the Yankees (46-43) are eight games back in the division and four and a half games back of an AL Wild Card spot.

