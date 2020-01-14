The inevitable has happened: Ernesto Valverde is now, officially, a former coach of FC Barcelona.

The Magisterial crew looks back over the departing manager's time in charge of the LaLiga giants, calls out the blaugrana board's disrespectful handling of the situation, and discusses the appointment of former Real Betis boss Quique Setien.

Plus, with Miami FC's general manager (and former Ray Hudson transfer target) Paul Dalglish as special guest, the conversation turns to Luis Suarez's long spell on the sidelines, ways to improve Liverpool, and Diego Alonso's appointment at Inter Miami.

