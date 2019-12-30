Español
Magisterial

Magisterial: The Single Best Soccer Moment of 2019

The USWNT retained the World Cup, Liverpool won the Champions League, and Messi hit all the operatic high notes. But what was the best soccer moment of 2019?

The past twelve months have been filled with countless moments of magic from the world of soccer. However, only one can claim to be 'the best'.

In a packed field that includes the USWNT’s World Cup win, Lionel Messi’s sixth Ballon d'Or, and Flamengo’s return to Copa Libertadores glory, the Magisterial crew spices up the usual end-of-year format by way of a knockout style competition, pitting eight of 2019's most transcendent moments against each other to determine a winner. 

