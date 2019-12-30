The past twelve months have been filled with countless moments of magic from the world of soccer. However, only one can claim to be 'the best'.

In a packed field that includes the USWNT’s World Cup win, Lionel Messi’s sixth Ballon d'Or, and Flamengo’s return to Copa Libertadores glory, the Magisterial crew spices up the usual end-of-year format by way of a knockout style competition, pitting eight of 2019's most transcendent moments against each other to determine a winner.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Acast

Subscribe on iHeartRadio

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!