Following the United States' lop-sided win over Cuba, Ray Hudson, Kaylyn Kyle and Thomas Rongen debate the merits of the CONCACAF Nations League. But with Neymar, Gareth Bale, and Alexis Sanchez all falling prey to the latest strain of the FIFA virus, the conversation kicks off with a discussion about the physical toll of turning up for international duty. Plus, the Azzurri's renaissance and the role of Michael Fassbender's life.

