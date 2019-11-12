Magisterial Podcast: Griezmann Living In Messi's Shadow

Lionel Messi warmed up for his Argentina return with yet another internet-shattering performance, but life hasn't been as peachy for fellow Barcelona front man Antoine Griezmann.

George D. Metellus joins the crew to discuss the Camp Nou power dynamic, Cristiano Ronaldo's second straight substitution, as well as Pep Guardiola's histrionics following Manchester City's latest loss at Anfield.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Acast

Subscribe on iHeartRadio

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!