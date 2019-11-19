Español
Magisterial Podcast: Benzema's Extended International Break

Four years after making his last appearance France, Karim Benzema is pleading for a chance to represent another country on the international stage.

The international break doesn't provide anything resembling an actual break... unless of course your name is Karim Benzema. 

Walking African soccer encyclopedia Sulaiman Folarin joins the Magisterial crew to discuss the exiled French striker's plea to switch allegiance to Algeria, Cristiano Ronaldo's club and country form, Gareth Bale's ongoing problems at Real Madrid, and all the latest from the world of AFCON 2021 qualifiers.  

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!

