Magisterial Podcast: Benzema's Extended International Break

The international break doesn't provide anything resembling an actual break... unless of course your name is Karim Benzema.

Walking African soccer encyclopedia Sulaiman Folarin joins the Magisterial crew to discuss the exiled French striker's plea to switch allegiance to Algeria, Cristiano Ronaldo's club and country form, Gareth Bale's ongoing problems at Real Madrid, and all the latest from the world of AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

