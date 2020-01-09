Español
Mailbag Podcast: Who Can Save Man United From Man United?

The Red Devils used to be the standard bearers of the Premier League, now they're the butt of the joke. Gary Bailey joins the podcast to discuss the Old Trafford club's fall from grace.

Manchester United used to be the dominant force of English football, but alas those days are long gone.

Gary Bailey joins the podcast to lament his former club's current situation and reflect on the good 'ol times when Alex Ferguson and David Gill ruled the roost.

Plus, the crew discusses the pros and cons of the world's biggest clubs breaking away from their domestic leagues to form a European Super League, as well as the most effective ways of keeping unruly players in check. 

