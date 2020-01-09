Manchester United used to be the dominant force of English football, but alas those days are long gone.

Gary Bailey joins the podcast to lament his former club's current situation and reflect on the good 'ol times when Alex Ferguson and David Gill ruled the roost.

Plus, the crew discusses the pros and cons of the world's biggest clubs breaking away from their domestic leagues to form a European Super League, as well as the most effective ways of keeping unruly players in check.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Acast

Subscribe on iHeartRadio

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every week!