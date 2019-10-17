Español
Magisterial Mailbag Podcast: Rongen Goes to Hollywood

As Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender gets set to play the role of his life, Thomas Rongen, in the upcoming Next Goal Wins movie, Ray Hudson and Kaylyn Kyle naturally have some questions for the Dutchman.

Thomas Rongen joins the Magisterial crew to talk about his incredible journey to American Samoa to manage international soccer’s ultimate underdogs, a story now being adapted into a feature film, Next Goal Wins, starring Hollywood A-listers Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss. 

Editor’s note: As insanely talented as Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss undoubtably are, neither has won an Oscar (yet) despite Thomas’ pronouncements in the pod.

 

