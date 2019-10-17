Thomas Rongen joins the Magisterial crew to talk about his incredible journey to American Samoa to manage international soccer’s ultimate underdogs, a story now being adapted into a feature film, Next Goal Wins, starring Hollywood A-listers Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss.

Editor’s note: As insanely talented as Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss undoubtably are, neither has won an Oscar (yet) despite Thomas’ pronouncements in the pod.

