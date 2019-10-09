Magisterial Mailbag Podcast: Whistleblowers, Osimhen, and Griezmann

In the wake of Mateu Lahoz’s controversial decision to red card Ousmane Dembélé, the crew re-lives its past fallouts with referees before special guest Andres Cordero gives us the lowdown about how Lille plucked breakout star Victor Osimhen from everyone’s noses. Plus, a discussion about Antoine Griezmann’s attempts to make friends at Barca.

