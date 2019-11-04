With Niko Kovac sent packing from Bayern Munich, the Magisterial crew picks over the wreckage of the Bavarian club and identifies other names in danger of following the Croat on the managerial chopping block.

And following a head-scratcher of a weekend in the Spanish top-flight where no-one (other than Real Sociedad) capitalized on Barcelona's bad day at the office, the discussion turns to the loco LaLiga season, before Eric Krakauer and Ray Hudson turn their attention towards this week's Champions League fixtures... and then a certain Tom Hanks movie.

