Manchester United's miserable run shows no signs of ending, Mauricio Pochettino's stardust appears to be wearing off at Tottenham, and Thibaut Courtois' sick note isn't washing with Real Madrid fans. But it's not all doom and gloom for the Magisterial crew as Ray Hudson, Kaylyn Kyle and Andres Cordero also find time to praise Atalanta, and send messages of hope to Atletico Madrid fans and Barca newbie Antoine Griezmann.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!