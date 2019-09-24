Ray Hudson and Kaylyn Kyle are joined by Anthony 'No Relation to Ray' Hudson to discuss Barcelona's LaLiga woes, Real Madrid's rollercoaster week, and Atleti's growing pains.

The conversation then turns to FIFA's Best Awards, where Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe, Jurgen Klopp, and Jill Ellis reigned supreme, while Cristiano Ronaldo stayed at home to catch up on some reading.

Another (literal) match-winning performance from Neymar elicits ohs and ahs from the Hudsons as we wrap things up with a round of 'Magic or Tragic.'