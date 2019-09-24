Español
Keep beIN
Magisterial

The Magisterial Podcast: The Best Awards Live Up To Their Name

Leo Messi's return to LaLiga action didn't go to plan, but the Barcelona legend was given a welcome distraction on Monday with a new award to add to his bulging trophy cabinet.

beIN SPORTS

Ray Hudson and Kaylyn Kyle are joined by Anthony 'No Relation to Ray' Hudson to discuss Barcelona's LaLiga woes, Real Madrid's rollercoaster week, and Atleti's growing pains.

The conversation then turns to FIFA's Best Awards, where Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe, Jurgen Klopp, and Jill Ellis reigned supreme, while Cristiano Ronaldo stayed at home to catch up on some reading.

Another (literal) match-winning performance from Neymar elicits ohs and ahs from the Hudsons as we wrap things up with a round of 'Magic or Tragic.'  

  • Listen on Spotify
  • Listen on iTunes

Lionel Messi Barcelona ray hudson podcasts Kaylyn Kyle Magisterial
Previous Van Dijk 'Proud' Despite Losing Out on The Best FI
Read
Van Dijk 'Proud' Despite Losing Out on The Best FIFA Men's Player Award
Next

Latest Stories