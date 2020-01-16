With Luis Suarez possibly out for the rest of the season, Quique Setién and the Barcelona board have a tricky decision to make: promote from within or scour the market for an emergency January transfer.

Miami FC's general manager and president, Paul Dalglish, joins the Mailbag crew to discuss how the Blaugrana might replace the irreplaceable Uruguayan, which active players will make the best managers, and how the LaLiga table will look at the end of the season.

