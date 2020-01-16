Español
Get beIN SPORTS USA
Magisterial

Magisterial Mailbag Podcast: Number Nine Problems But a Switch Ain't Done

Finding a solution to Luis Suarez being sidelined for the foreseeable is the first real test of the Quique Setién era at Barcelona.

Reuters/beIN SPORTS

With Luis Suarez possibly out for the rest of the season, Quique Setién and the Barcelona board have a tricky decision to make: promote from within or scour the market for an emergency January transfer.   

Miami FC's general manager and president, Paul Dalglish, joins the Mailbag crew to discuss how the Blaugrana might replace the irreplaceable Uruguayan, which active players will make the best managers, and how the LaLiga table will look at the end of the season. 

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every week!

Barcelona Luis Suarez podcasts Magisterial
Previous Magisterial Podcast: Magisterial: Valverde Out, Se
Read
Magisterial Podcast: Magisterial: Valverde Out, Setien In At Barcelona
Next

Latest Stories