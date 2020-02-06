Español
Magisterial Mailbag Podcast: Is Guardiola Losing the Pep In His Step?

Manchester City have hit a wall this season under Pep Guardiola. But is it too soon to toss the brainiac boss on the proverbial scrapheap of once-great managers?

From clinching back-to-back Premier League titles to falling 22 points behind the leaders Liverpool - Pep Guardiola's fourth season in charge of Manchester City has been a challenging one.

The Magisterial crew discusses what's gone wrong for one of the world's greatest coaches and whether he can rediscover his managerial mojo in the face of Jurgen Klopp's seemingly unstoppable Reds.  

Plus, Ray Hudson and Andres Cordero lament the downfall of Monaco and make a case for France ahead of Euro 2020 despite many of Les Bleus' star players failing to hit the heights of two years ago.

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every week!

