Español
Magisterial

Magisterial Mailbag: Granada, Zlatan, New Rules

How have Granada managed to infiltrate La Liga's top four, and can they last the distance? That and more on this week's Mailbag.

Mixing it up in the Champions League spots wasn't on the cards when Granada clinched promotion last season, yet that's exactly where Diego Martinez's men find themselves after 11 games.

Gabrielle Amado joins the Mailbag crew to discuss the unlikeliest of LaLiga success stories, the pros and cons of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's outspokenness, and what changes to the bylaws would improve the beautiful game.

Have your voice heard on the Magisterial Mailbag!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Mailbag, or just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!

