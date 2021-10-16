Toulouse FC trashed AJ Auxerre in the first game of week 12 of the Ligue 2, extending their lead on top of the table with 27 points, four more than second-placed Sochaux.

The game was quickly one-sided, with two quick goals within the first 10 minutes, first from Rhys Healey and then from Ratao. Mvoué scored the third and his first in Toulouse colors to go at half-time 3-0. Quickly after the break, Ratao got his brace with a beautiful backheel and the scoreline was completed later on with another goal from Healey and Nicolaisen to make it 6-0.

To make things worse, Auxerre got a red card in the 49th minute due to violent action by Dugimont.

Despite some absentees, this is a good win for Toulouse cementing the place as the team to beat this season, while Auxerre stays in 4th waiting for the other results from this weekend.