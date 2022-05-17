The Ligue 2 playoff game between Paris FC and Sochaux terminated in intense last minutes for both teams fighting to get to the next round.

Paris had an early penalty chance which they missed.

🦁🔥 1 min 30 de pur bonheur ! À consommer sans modération ! #PFCFCSM pic.twitter.com/1n4IyR3JcC — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) May 17, 2022

Minutes later they scored the opener with an amazing play.

Once again they were fouled inside the area and had another penalty opportunity, but couldn’t put it past the goalkeeper.

Seconds before halftime, Sochaux, the visitors, scored a great goal to equalize the score.

The game went on back and forth but neither could go into an advantage.

In the last seconds of the game, Do Couto scored a brilliant goal to get their team to the next round.