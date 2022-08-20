Saint-Etienne faced Le Havre today in a great game in Ligue 2.

Saint-Etienne received a red card after getting 2 yellows in the 31st minute.

6 minutes later another Saint-Etienne player received a red card and Saint-Etienne were left with 9 players.

The first half ended 0-0.

Le Havre opened the score in the 51st minute.

Le Havre made it 2 in the 56th minute.

Later on, Le Havre scored the third in the 64th minute.

Another goal from the visitors in the 80th minute to make it 0-4.

The fifth goal came in the 84th minute.

The sixth goal was scored in the 89th minute.

Finally, the game came to an end with a score of 0-6.