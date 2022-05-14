AJ Ajaccio versus Toulouse was one of today’s Ligue 2 games and it was an intense fight between these two French teams.

The locals took advantage when Nouri scored an amazing penalty in the 28th minute.

It was the only opportunity they needed to win the game against Toulouse.

The game ended 1-0 and Ajaccio ascend after 8 years

Post-game insight:

Ajaccio have kept a clean sheet in 23 of their 38 games, more than any other in the French Ligue 2 this season.

R. Nouri attempted 6 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for an Ajaccio player in the French Ligue 2 this season.

Ajaccio are undefeated in their last 10 games in the French Ligue 2, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 24th April 2021 to 21st September 2021, a run of 13 games.