A goal by Vincent Pajot in the 9th minute was the guide for Annecy FC to defeat (1-0) Bordeaux, jeopardizing their presence in Ligue 1 for the next season.

FC Metz did not fail and collected three points against FC Sochaux, a result that allowed them to seize the second position in Ligue 2, which would grant them the privilege of playing in the top division of France next season, although everything will be decided on the final matchday.